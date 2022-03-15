EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Massachusetts men are facing numerous charges after they were caught red-handed stealing the catalytic converters off of several tractor-trailer trucks in East Providence last weekend, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the Rhode Island Truck Center on Amaral Street early Saturday morning after a caller reported seeing the men break into the gated facility and begin removing catalytic converters from commercial vehicles parked in the lot.

By the time officers arrived, police said the three men, all donning black ski masks, were leaving the parking lot in a sedan.

The driver ignored officers’ requests to stop the vehicle and instead took off at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Officers chased the vehicle down Pawtucket Avenue and onto I-195 West. Police said the sedan sustained damage to one of its tires during the initial pursuit, but continued onto I-95 North on three wheels.

Police called off the chase on near the Smithfield Avenue exit on Route 146 North. R.I. State Police troopers found the vehicle disabled and abandoned a short distance away near the Route 116 exit, according to police.

All three men ran off but were eventually taken into custody.

Police said troopers found 14 catalytic converters inside the abandoned vehicle, all of which have an estimated value of $1,500 apiece.

The suspects, identified as Jose Vazquez, 27, of Chicopee, as well as Nathaniel Vazquez, 26, and Roberto Jourdan, 24, both of Springfield, have been charged with six counts each of larceny over $1,500 and injuring or tampering with vehicles.

Jose Vazquez is also charged with eluding an officer during a high-speed pursuit and obstructing an officer in execution of duty.

Detectives are actively trying to determine whether this incident is connected to a string of catalytic converter thefts in the city and surrounding areas.