3 arrested, 2 wanted in Providence homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men have been arrested in connection to Providence’s first homicide of the year, and police are working to track down two more.

A 17-year-old Fall River male, whose name has not been made public, has been charged with murder, conspiracy, and several firearms offenses.

Brandon Bindig, 25, of Fall River, and Jeffrey Sek, 24, of Attleboro, are both charged with misprision of a felony. Sek was arraigned in court Friday morning and was released on $5,000 surety bail.

Police said they are still searching for two more suspects — Elvis Julian, 33, of Boston, and a man who has not yet been identified. Both are wanted for murder and conspiracy.

“We just want to say that the detectives worked tirelessly to make these arrests happen and to further arrest two more people and we will, hopefully with the public’s help,” Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said Friday.

Unidentified Providence homicide suspect

Elvis Julian

Brandon Bindig

Jeffrey Sek

On Jan. 16, Biniam Tsegai, 35, of Portland, Maine, was exiting an illegal “sip joint” at the intersection of Elmwood and Potters avenues when he was shot and killed. Merhawi Berhe, 28, of Cambridge, Mass., was also shot and is still recovering at the hospital.

Video surveillance obtained by Providence detectives showed Tsegai and Berhe were approached by a group of people when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Police said they have been cracking down on illegal sip joints since this incident, however, they believe this shooting was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on the two wanted suspects or the homicide is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Charles Vieira at (401) 497-0098 or Det. Raymond Majeau at (401) 340-5612.