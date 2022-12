PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time US Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan will be hosting an ice-skating show at The Providence Rink on Sunday afternoon.

The event is part of the BankNewport City Center Tree Lighting Ceremony, which starts at 4 p.m.

The evening will also feature a star-studded skating lineup of Olympic team medalists like Jason Brown, Karen Chen and Rhode Island’s Marissa Castelli.

The outdoor rink will begin its regular scheduled hours, and you can purchase tickets here.

