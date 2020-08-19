2nd suspect arrested in torching of Providence police cruiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man has been arrested and charged with torching a Providence police cruiser during a riot downtown in early June.

Nicholas L. Scaglione, 30, faces a federal charge of malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire, the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman announced Wednesday.

He was released by the court Tuesday on unsecured bond.

Scaglione was the second suspect arrested in the destruction of the police cruiser after Luis Joel Sierra, 34, of Providence, was arrested Friday on an arson charge. He was ordered held in federal custody.

Investigators with the FBI and Providence police allege Sierra leaned into the cruiser and ignited a fire using lighter fluid, then Scaglione squirted a flammable liquid into the vehicle, causing the fire to intensify. The cruiser was quickly engulfed in flames and destroyed.

The FBI released a wanted poster featuring the two suspects earlier this month.

We'd like to thank everyone who came forward to assist us in identifying these individuals. Both have been taken into custody by @FBIBoston @ProvidenceRIPD Thank you also to the media outlets that helped us in publicizing the reward. Distribution is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/y3GTLbwice — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) August 19, 2020

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, court documents show the two men allegedly shared information with others about their suspected roles in the crime.

“A significant amount of information into each man’s alleged role into the burning of Providence Police cruiser in the form of emails, telephone calls, text messages and video clips was brought to the attention of law enforcement,” the agency said in a news release.

Among the text messages was one allegedly written by Scaglione, which read:

“But that police cruiser that went up in flames last night can be replaced… I was pissed. I’ve been pissed. That was pent up years of rage and frustration with the way I’ve seen and been treated by police. That cop car can be replaced. People’s lives cannot… Then I go out fighting and standing up for [expletive] I believe in. Cuz I know for a fact if it was you or anyone else I was close to I’d burn the whole police force down and not even blink.”

Weisman’s office said investigators also received a recorded conversation in which Sierra allegedly detailed his actions in setting the fire.