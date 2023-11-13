PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The second suspect believed to be responsible for a deadly double shooting in Providence last month faced a judge in Massachusetts Monday.

Tyler Freeman, 28, was taken into custody after detectives raided his Norton home last Thursday. He’s facing a slew of firearms charges after investigators found two pistols and boxes of ammunition while searching his home.

Detectives have also linked Freeman to the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Brian Fernandez and 30-year-old Sreylakh Ros.

Fernandez and Ros were shot and killed while sitting inside their pickup truck, which was parked along Hathaway Street, on Oct. 28. The couple was from Pawtucket and had four children between them, according to investigators.

Detectives believe the couple was targeted by Freeman and his accomplice, 29-year-old Miguel Perez, though it’s unclear why. Detectives are still trying to determine who pulled the trigger.

Perez was also arrested last week during a concurrent raid of his Warwick home. He was ordered held without bail on numerous charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, during his arraignment on Friday.

Freeman was ordered held without bond Monday due to his lengthy criminal history and connection to the double murder. He will eventually be arraigned in Rhode Island for the deaths of Fernandez and Ros.