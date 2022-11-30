PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the two men who died after a house fire in Providence earlier this month.

The fire broke out inside a Lisbon Street home on the night of Nov. 19.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said firefighters found 64-year-old Rene Martinez and 63-year-old Elier M. Guadalupe on the third floor.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, Lague said, while Guadalupe was rushed to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Guadalupe succumbed to his injuries Thanksgiving morning, according to Lague.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but Lague said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.