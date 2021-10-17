27th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The American Cancer Society’s 27th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Providence walk was held in Providence Sunday morning.

The 5k walk raises funds to benefit survivors and patients of breast cancer.

“I am a 7th year breast cancer survivor.”

Elvira Patano bravely shared her story to inspire others, to stay on top of their breast health, schedule your mammograms, advocate for yourself and support important research that saves lives.

“It was just the two of us walking in the neighborhood making up for walking here. We definitely missed this. This experience. Community,” Barbara added.

An estimated 5,000 people were expected to attend the walk, each with their own reason why.

“We walk in honor of my mom who passed way from breast cancer 6 years ago in 2015,” said Jamie Webster.

Jamie and Barbara Webster said even when this walk had to be canceled due to the pandemic last year, they still found a way to keep their tradition alive.

The walk is a fundraiser for The American Cancer Society.

“No matter the weather, no matter what’s happening with COVID, people always know how important this walk is and that Providence always turns out for this important event,” said Dana Nolfe of Rhode Island Medical Imaging.

12 News consumer reporter Gina Marini served as an emcee at today’s walk.

The goal of the event was to raise $280,000, which they surpassed by almost $10,000.