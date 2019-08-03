“24 Hour Super Torch Run”; Raising awareness & funds for Special Olympics Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Special Olympics Rhode Island kicked-off it’s inaugural “24 Hour Super Torch Run” on Saturday.

A small group of four will run or walk around Roger Williams Park for 24-hours, ending Sunday at 11 a.m.

You can make a donation here »

The group is represented by police, fire, and corrections.

Det. Eric LeClerc – Cranston Police Dept.

Jim Baum – Attorney General’s Office

Officer Frank Matarese – South Kingstown Police Dept.

Firefighter Jennifer Foss – Providence Fire Dept.

CEO of Special Olympics Rhode Island, Denis DeJesus, says, “nothing amazes me when it comes to our law-enforcement, our fire, and our corrections officers.”

“When this was proposed, 24-hours walking through Roger Williams Park I knew they would do it. I knew it would be successful,” said DeJesus.

As of noon on Saturday, fundraising donations have reached just over $11,000, according to Eric LeClerc.

Surpassing their goal of $10,000.

LeClerc, a detective with the Cranston Police Department, and father to 16-year-old Sofia, a Special Olympics athlete.

“Originally we were going to run throughout the whole state. From police department to police department,” said LeClerc. “We figured we would start with this (running through Roger Williams Park) first because of logistics.”

Between Eric LeClerc and Jim Baum, the idea was born.

“We wanted to do something that would spread awareness for Rhode Island Special Olympics, raise money for Rhode Island Special Olympics. It was just crazy enough to grab people’s attention,” said Baum.

DeJesus says, “it will grow.”

“This will become a staple event for Special Olympics Rhode Island. You are going to see more and more participation over the years,” said DeJesus.

Special Olympics Rhode Island serves 4,000 athletes from every city and town across the state.

No athlete pays to participate, which is why fundraising is critical.

According to DeJesus, the annual budget for Special Olympics Rhode Island is $1.6 million.

Event organizers say come down, cheer the runners on, or take a lap.

The staging area is north of “Temple to Music” on Pine Hill Avenue.