$22M Providence Pedestrian Bridge to officially open; supporters say it’s worth every penny

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After nearly three years in the making, a grand opening ceremony will be held for the Providence River Pedestrian Bridge Friday morning.

The new pedestrian bridge is built on the former I-195 land that spans 450 feet over the Providence River and cost $22 million to construct. It is finished with a modern and sleek design that connects the east and west sides of the Providence river between Fox Point to the east and the Jewelry District to the west.

Several restaurants, apartments, and stores have been built near the bridge since the project began in 2016. Last month, the Wexford Innovation Center officially opened its doors downtown close to the pedestrian bridge. Community developers believe the bridge is well worth the investment and could help attract more visitors, residents and potential businesses in the future.

It’s Opening: After almost 3 years, the nearly $22 million Providence River pedestrian bridge will open this morning. Hear why some say it’s worth every penny on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/w1EiuC81qN — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) August 9, 2019

The new pedestrian bridge was built on the pillars of the former I-195 highway. The former stretch of highway was demolished after the Iway Bridge carrying I-195 was completed – opening up more than two dozen acres of land for redevelopment.

Several city and state leaders are scheduled to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. including Gov. Gina Raimondo and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

Eyewitness News reporter Brandon Truitt contributed to this report.