PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man is facing charges out of two cities after he was arrested Thursday in Fall River.

Ronny Llenas-Pichardo, 27, was taken into custody while he was allegedly trying to complete a drug deal, according to Fall River police. There was also a warrant out for his arrest at the time.

Police said he had 39 grams of fentanyl in small baggies on him, along with $518 in cash.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at his Providence home and seized an additional 182.3 grams of fentanyl, as well as a Draco 7.62-caliber semiautomatic firearm and other items associated with drug distribution, according to police.

Fall River police charged Llenas-Pichardo with trafficking 36 grams of fentanyl and two counts of distribution of a class A drug. Police said he’ll face additional charges out of Providence.

