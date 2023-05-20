EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence helped sponsor a job fair Saturday to connect veterans with jobs and other services.

“This is tremendous. 43 vendors, it’s about community engagement and meeting our veterans where they are,” said Kasim Yarn, Director of Veteran Services for Rhode Island. “It’s our second annual event, and we look forward to showcasing what’s best in Rhode Island but more importantly to connect our veterans with service providers.”

The event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 4: 00 p.m. at Pierce Memorial Field in East Providence.

Veterans were also able to get a free lunch at the event and a backpack with hygiene products and clothing.