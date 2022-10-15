EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 2022 Rhode Island “Walk like MADD” event was held at Pierce Memorial Field in East Providence on Saturday.

12 News Chief Meteorologist, Tony Petrarca, served as the emcee of this year’s event.

The walk is one MADD’s top fundraisers of the year and as of Saturday afternoon, it raised more than $20,000 to help end drunk driving.

“We’re here to celebrate our survivors and remember the victims of drunk driving which is 100% a preventable crime,” said Bob Garguilo, a member of the MADD organization.

Around 130 people participated in this year’s walk, which MADD says, “is dedicated to the memory of Tommy Gomes” who was killed 20 years ago by a driver operating under the influence.

You can find out more about Tommy Gomes, MADD and donate to the organization by going to their website.