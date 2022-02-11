EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at an East Providence bank.

Dashawn Diaz, 22, and Terrence Lafauret, 21, are both facing charges of second-degree robbery and conspiracy, according to police.

The TD Bank on Newport Avenue was held up around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said a male suspect handed the teller a note demanding cash, but no weapon was shown.

The suspect then made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

East Providence police said a joint investigation with the FBI and police in neighboring cities allowed them to solve other robberies in Providence and Pawtucket.