PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have a suspect in custody after two people were stabbed during a fight over the weekend.

A city spokesperson said police were called to the area of 40 Ocean St. Sunday morning for a “physical altercation” involving three people.

The two victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to the spokesperson.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested on charges of felony assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest.

The incident is still under investigation.