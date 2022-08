PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside a Providence store Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened outside Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue.

#BREAKING: Providence police tell me two people were shot outside of Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue tonight. The windows of a silver SUV parked out front appear to be shot out. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/EkMZztdcSg — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 3, 2022

Police tell 12 News both victims suffered injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody.