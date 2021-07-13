2 ‘Rise of the Moors’ members wanted on new charges out of RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two members of the self-proclaimed militia group “Rise of the Moors” arrested following an hours-long standoff with police in Massachusetts earlier this month are now wanted on charges out of Rhode Island, the R.I. Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

Quinn Cumberlander and Jhamal Talibabdulla Bey are both currently in custody in Massachusetts.

The AG’s office said its obtained an arrest warrant for Cumberlander on three counts of providing false information to purchase a firearm, which is a felony, following a joint investigation with Providence police.

Investigators allege Cumberlander provided a false address during multiple attempts to purchase firearms from a dealer in Warwick, all of which were denied, according to the AG’s office.

An arrest warrant has also been obtained for Bey for violating the terms of his bail stemming from an ongoing Superior Court case in Providence, according to the AG’s office.

Bey, AKA Jahmal Latimer, 29, was arrested last year by R.I. State Police on charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. The AG’s office said he was released on bail prior to his arrest on July 3.

Cumberlander, 40, of Pawtucket, and Latimer were among 11 Rise of the Moors members arrested on firearms charges following a police standoff that shut down a portion of I-95 for several hours.

Both men face charges including unlawful possession of guns and ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, use of body armor in a crime, and improper storage of firearms in a vehicle.

The AG’s office said authorities in Massachusetts have been notified of the new arrest warrants. Cumberlander will face the charges in Rhode Island pending a bail determination in Massachusetts, while Bey is currently being held without bail.