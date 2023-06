PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic is backed up on I-95 following a crash involving two Rhode Island State Police cruisers.

The crash happened on I-95 South near Elmwood Avenue in Providence.

12 News saw two heavily damaged cruisers and an SUV on scene, as well as two troopers on stretchers being loaded intro ambulances.

It appears the first cruiser in this clip hit the left barrier in the high speed lane and spun out. The other two vehicles are about 150 feet behind, in the high speed shoulder – that cruiser with rear-end damage. Traffic backed up from Broad St overpass into downtown. @wpri12 https://t.co/rwoiloOhgG pic.twitter.com/E00yFuDMyH — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) June 9, 2023

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.