2 RI residents to repay $15K+ to state for unemployment fraud

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Rhode Islanders have been ordered to repay more than $15,000 to the state for fraudulently collecting unemployment insurance benefits, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Prosecutors said between January 2014 and February 2016, Richard Geminiani, 57, of Woonsocket, worked for a window installation company while also collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Geminiani pleaded no contest to one count of obtaining money under false pretenses and was given a four-year deferred sentence. He was also ordered to pay the state $6,477 in restitution.

Between January and July 2019, prosecutors allege Sareth Chea, 38, of Providence, worked a a bank while collecting unemployment benefits. Chea, prosecutors said, is also a former employee of the Department of Labor and Training (DLT).

Chea pleaded no contest to obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500 and was sentenced to four years probation. He was also ordered to pay the state $8,840 in restitution.

“Regardless of circumstances, when individuals collect benefits that they aren’t entitled to, they reduce the amount of benefits that are available to Rhode Islanders who really need them,” Neronha said. “While the conduct of the defendants happened prior to this year, I think everyone has witnessed during our government’s response to the COVID pandemic how critical these funds are to those who are really struggling.”

“Although the pandemic may have heightened the public’s awareness of issues related to unemployment benefits, this work has always been important because of its impact on our ability to help those who need it,” he continued.