PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming.

The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

Visit the agency’s website for more updates or call its beach closings hotline at (401) 222-2751.