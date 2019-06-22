2 rescued after boat sinks in Providence River

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are trying to determine how they will remove a boat from the Providence River that sank Friday evening.

According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Brian Mahoney, two men were on the boat when it started taking on water in between the Washington and Steeple Bridges.

Mahoney said firefighters were able to quickly launch an inflatable raft to rescue them.

Deputy Assistant Chief says the boaters were coming from East Providence. Said where boat is now there aren’t navigation issues for other boaters. Also said no environmental issues. @wpri12 — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) June 22, 2019

The two men were not injured. Mahoney said they were coming from East Providence.

At this point, Mahoney said the boat is not a threat to navigation for any other boaters. He expects the vessel will either be removed Friday night or Saturday morning.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the boat to sink.