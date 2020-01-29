2 remaining suspects in deadly Federal Hill stabbing face judge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Of the eight people arrested in connection with a Federal Hill killing last summer, six are now behind bars while the remaining two appeared in Providence Superior Court on Wednesday.

Jaquontee Reels is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Cabral and Anthony Elderkin faces a trio of assault charges.

Cabral, 28, of North Providence, died after police said he was beaten and stabbed by a group of people outside Club Seven on Spruce Street around 2 a.m. on June 30, 2019.

Reels, 25, of Ledyard, Conn., was arrested in July and indicted by a grand jury on the murder charge earlier this month. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf Wednesday morning and he was ordered held without bail.

Elderkin, 29, of Johnston, was arraigned immediately after Reels on charges of felony assault, simple assault, and conspiracy. He also pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $40,000 surety bail.

Both men are due back in court on March 30 for pretrial hearings.

The six other suspects were initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to lesser charges and sentenced to 10 years with six to eight to serve at the ACI.

Club Seven was shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses in the wake of Cabral’s murder.