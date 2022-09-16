PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is responding to help two people after a fire Friday morning in Providence.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at a two-story home on Admiral Street. Battalion Chief Robert Jackson said two adults live on the first floor of the home, but the fire appeared to be isolated to the second floor, which is vacant.

The home is located near the fire station, allowing crews to quickly respond and extinguish the flames, according to Jackson.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.