PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state-run Providence Public School District announced Tuesday night plans to shut down Alan Shawn Feinstein at Broad Street and Carl G. Lauro elementary schools at the end of the school year.

The announcement came more than 48 hours after the district acknowledged plans to close two schools, but declined to say which ones. The Providence Teachers Union posted about the plans on social media over the weekend, prompting the district to confirm the closures earlier in the month than originally planned.

As rumors swirled at both elementary schools, staff members were called into last-minute meetings after school on Tuesday to notify them of the plans. Teachers inside the meetings said there were tears as the staffers officially learned their buildings would close.

Carl G. Lauro Elementary on Federal Hill serves 475 students while Feinstein at Broad Street, located in Washington Park, has 277 students, according to enrollment numbers from October.

Parents were expected to be notified of the school closures Tuesday evening.

Providence Teachers Union Vice President Jeremy Sencer said teachers at Gilbert Stuart Middle School were also informed Tuesday that their school would eventually “phase out,” though it appears the building itself will not close.

“There will be a conversation about a middle school, not that we’ll be closing. That one will be phasing out,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said Tuesday morning.

Union President Maribeth Calabro, who was inside the meeting at Broad Street Elementary, said district officials did not say where the students and teachers would be going.

#BREAKING: Staff members at Carl G Lauro Elementary were just told the school is closing at the end of this year. Teachers here are very emotional.



I’m told students and staff will be dispersed to other schools. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/AUWzfhqAlk — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) December 13, 2022

I'm hearing from heartbroken teachers inside the Broad Street elementary school meeting right now who say they haven't been told where the students/teachers will go when their building closes at the end of the year. They are asking to be kept togetherhttps://t.co/LAUI6a2JsR — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) December 13, 2022

Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green offered her first comments on the matter Tuesday morning, telling 12 News the buildings will be taken offline in an effort to give students better facilities in which to learn.

“One of the principals in the schools came to me, I think it was like eight months ago, and said, ‘My building is in shambles. I don’t know how we have allowed our kids, our teachers … how this has happened,’ and that’s one of the schools,” she said. “This should be no surprise to anyone.”

Infante-Green declined to identify the two schools, however, saying she first wanted to inform the affected teachers and parents.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Dan McKee said parents should be excited about the changes.

“I look at it as very positive,” he told 12 News. “Very positive for the families knowing that their kids are going to be in better buildings and better conditions for them to be able to learn.”