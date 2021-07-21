2 Providence police officers suspended amid use-of-force investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two members of the Providence Police Department have been suspended with pay in connection with the arrest of three teenagers earlier this month.

According to the Office of Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Officers Domingo Diaz and Mitchel Voyer were placed on suspension as city and state officials investigate the July 9 incident, including “any injuries sustained and the use of force involved.”

A spokesperson for the agency declined to comment on specifically why the officers were suspended, adding that the police department is declining to release the body camera footage.

The three juvenile suspects were arrested on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy following a police pursuit that ended with a crash on Salmon Street.

Police said they initially responded to the area of Manton and Chalkstone Avenues for reports of people being shot at by BB guns. Officers eventually caught up with the suspects but said they refused to stop. At one point, one of the juveniles pointed what appeared to be a rifle at a pursuing officer, according to police.

After apprehending the suspects, police said they seized two BB guns from their vehicle.

In the days that followed, police began to review the circumstances of the arrest and eventually enacted the state’s use-of-force protocol late last week, according to Paré’s office.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and state and Providence police.