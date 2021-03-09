2 Providence men charged for alleged roles in ‘grandparent scam’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence men have been indicted for allegedly running a so-called “grandparent scam” in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, where they tried to defraud nine elderly victims out of thousands of dollars, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Richard Myrus.

Vidal “Sandy” Roquez, 35, and Schmitt Prado, 26, are accused of telling the elderly victims that cash was needed immediately to assist a relative, typically the victim’s grandchild or child, who had recently been arrested or jailed.

Prosecutors said senior citizens in Portsmouth, Tiverton, Cranston, South Kingstown and Warwick, and in three Massachusetts towns, were targeted for between $9,000 and $14,000.

The victims told police that the suspects arrived at their home in a white van to collect the money.

Court documents reveal that, on February 18, 2020, a Little Compton man told police he received a call from a female claiming to be his granddaughter and that she had been arrested and needed bail money.

A man then got on the phone, who identified himself as an attorney, and said his granddaughter crashed into a police cruiser while taking a selfie.

He then said she needed $9,000 in cash to bail her out, according to court documents, and he would come and pick it up.

When the attorney, who turned out to be Prado, arrived to collect the cash, officers arrested him.

The investigation also led officers to the owner of the white van, which was traced back to Roquez’s home.

Prado and Roquez were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.