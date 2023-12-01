EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving multiple East Providence Police Department vehicles.

A marked cruiser appeared to have crashed into the corner of 177 Dover Ave. There’s also a gray SUV with its airbags deployed in the front yard, which police tell 12 News is an unmarked cruiser that was being driven by a detective.

The detective was not injured, but police say the officer who was in the marked cruiser was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. It’s also unclear if it’s connected to a three-car collision at the intersection of Pawtucket and Taunton avenues.

12 News has a crew at both scenes gathering information. Check back for updates.