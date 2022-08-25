PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Providence Thursday evening.

The shooting happened near Candace Street Park.

Police said one of the victims was found at the intersection of Goddard and Candace streets suffering from several gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and side.

Rhode Island Hospital is on lockdown. Police say it’s protocol in situations like this.



Mayor Elorza just arrived on scene. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/xSYvDQvC8M — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 26, 2022

The other victim was dropped off at Rhode Island Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Police said both men are currently in stable condition. It’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody.