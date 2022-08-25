PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Providence Thursday evening.
The shooting happened near Candace Street Park.
Police said one of the victims was found at the intersection of Goddard and Candace streets suffering from several gunshot wounds to his arm, leg and side.
The other victim was dropped off at Rhode Island Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.
Police said both men are currently in stable condition. It’s unclear whether police have anyone in custody.