PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence officers have been placed on administrative duty in connection with a dangerous standoff earlier this month earlier this month on Denison Street, according to the Police Department.

“Two Providence Police Officers have been placed on administrative duty regarding the incident that occurred on Denison Street in relation to their response, as well as possible further infractions,” said Lindsay Lague, the spokesperson for the Police Department. “This incident remains under review by members of the PPD Office of Professional Responsibility.”

Lague declined to comment further on the specifics of the infractions, citing the ongoing investigation.

The two officers were not among those who fired weapons during the tense shootout between a suspect and police, Target 12 has learned. A source with direct knowledge of the incident said the two officers did not respond to Denison Street to block off the roads as other officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect, 60-year-old Scott MacLean, was found dead hours after firing hundreds of rounds at officers who were initially responding to the home for a domestic dispute involving his two children.

The state medical examiner later determined MacLean died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have not yet said if he was also shot by police, who fired back at MacLean.