PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a crash involving a Providence police cruiser Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe the cruiser was driving down Newark Street when another vehicle coming from Cutler Street slammed into it.

Police said the impact caused the vehicle and cruiser to crash into a home at the corner of Newark and Cutler streets.

Providence PD cruiser involved in a crash on Newark St, off Atwells Ave. After the crash, the driver of the other vehicle attempted to run off on foot and was apprehended down the street. Two officers were taken to RIH with minor injuries. @wpri12 @AmandaPittsTV pic.twitter.com/aFiwezKQmv — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) September 11, 2023

12 News spotted significant damage to the driver’s side of the cruiser, as well as front-end damage to the other vehicle.

There were two officers inside the cruiser at the time, according to police. Both were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle took off running, but was taken into custody following a brief chase. Police said it appears the driver ran a stop sign.