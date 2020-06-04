2 men wanted for destruction of a police cruiser during Providence riots

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection with the destruction of police vehicles during the riot earlier this week.

Police released two screenshots of a Facebook live broadcast that appear to show one of the suspects on top of a damaged cruiser.

Suspect #1 (Photo: Providence Police Department)

They also released a five-second video of a second suspect in the open doorway of a cruiser that’s on fire inside. His face can briefly be seen as he turns toward the camera and walks away.

Five cruisers were damaged Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to police, including one that was completely torched.

Earlier on Thursday, a Warwick woman accused of jumping on a cruiser as the violence began was arrested and charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Teddy Michael at (401) 243-6302, (401) 243-6406 or tmichael@providenceri.gov.