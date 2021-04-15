2 men shot in Providence; police searching for suspects

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after two men were shot in Providence Thursday night.

The incident occurred on Hawkins Street around 7:30 p.m.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi said the men, ages 27 and 43, were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. He said one of their injuries appears to be serious.

Police are searching for possible suspects at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is provided.

