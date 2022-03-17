PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence men were each sentenced to serve at least a year in prison for allegedly using stolen identities and credit card information to make tens of thousands of dollars worth of purchases at area home improvement stores.

Jose Brens, 40, of Providence, was sentenced to a year and three months behind bars, while Jose Delarosa, 45, of Cranston, will serve a year and one day in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Both men were also ordered to pay restitution for their crimes, with Brens’ totaling over $140,000 and Delarosa’s totaling more than $20,000.

Cunha said the incidents occurred between September 2018 and January 2019.

Prosecutors said Brens and Delarosa, along with two other men, would order construction tools online using stolen credit card information. One of them would make the phone call, and then once the purchase was approved, another would walk out of the store with the items.

The four men carried out this scheme in at least six Home Depot and Lowes stores stores throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to Cunha.

The scheme was first brought to detectives’ attention when a Smithfield resident reported that his credit card information had been used without his permission.

Brens and Delarosa were arrested in July 2019, and both pleaded guilty to their crimes late last year.