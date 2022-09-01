PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence men were sentenced to prison last week after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Lazaro Martinez was sentenced to 20 years with 12 to serve at the ACI and the rest suspended with probation, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, while Damian DeAngelis was sentenced to 15 years with seven to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.

Both men pleaded guilty to possession of over one kilogram of fentanyl, possession of one ounce to one kilogram of cocaine, and conspiracy to violate Rhode Island’s Controlled Substances Act.

The AG’s office said Martinez also pleaded guilty to possession of a ghost gun and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

In November 2021, Rhode Island State Police executed search warrants at an apartment on Plainfield Street in Providence and a storage unit in Cranston, according to the AG’s office. Investigators seized 1.13 kilograms of fentanyl, 45 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a 9mm ghost gun, 97 bullets, and an empty 31-round magazine.

“We fought for passage of Rhode Island’s ghost gun law two years ago because we knew that they are the gun of choice for those with long criminal records and who continue to engage in serious, often life-threatening criminal activity,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “These untraceable firearms are easily obtained at minimal cost and without passing a background check, and so it is no surprise that major drug traffickers like the defendants here sought them out to protect their drug trafficking operation.”