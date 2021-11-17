2 men sentenced to prison for roles in lottery scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two men have been sent to prison for their roles in a phony lottery scam that defrauded mostly older residents of several states including Rhode Island and Massachusetts out of more than $700,000.

Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say Jason Wedderburn was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Providence to three years behind bars.

Kayan Kitson was sentenced last month to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Authorities say the victims were contacted by scammers and told they had won large cash lottery prizes but were required to pre-pay taxes or fees in order to collect the winnings.

One victim was cheated out of more than $325,000.