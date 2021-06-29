2 men get prison terms for shooting at Providence nightclub

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Massachusetts men have been sent to prison for shooting up a Providence nightclub they had previously been asked to leave, shooting one person in the back in the process.

State prosecutors said Tuesday that 23-year-old Dajour Hutchins and 27-year-old Robert Sudue, both of Worcester, pleaded guilty to assault and firearms charges.

Prosecutors say earlier this month, Hutchins was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison and Sudue was sentenced to serve 13 years.

Authorities say both men had gone to Club Flow in Providence in August 2019, but were asked to leave by security. They returned with handguns, and shot multiple rounds inside and outside the club.

