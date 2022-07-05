EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were arrested after they were caught trying to recruit men for a white nationalist group last month, according to the East Providence Police Department.

Officers responded to Vincent Avenue after the department received reports of several men hanging up flyers near The Gordon School.

The officers found several of the flyers stapled to telephone poles throughout the neighborhood. Police determined the flyers belonged to the Nationalist Socialist Club 131.

The flyers described the club as “a pro-white, street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising authentic resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area.”

Another flyer stated the club is “focused on building a network of likeminded men and women dedicated to defending their lands and their people.”

Police said five men were caught walking around the neighborhood with staple guns and stacks of flyers in hand.

The officers arrested two of the men, identified by police as Stephen Farrea, 32, of Portsmouth, and Austin Conti, 26, of Yuma, Arizona, and charged them both with obstruction of an officer in execution of duty and violating the city’s ordinance against posting signs to utility poles.

The three other men were not charged, according to police.