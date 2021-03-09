2 marijuana proposals to be introduced in RI this week

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Top prosecutors in the vast majority of Arizona counties are dropping all existing possession of marijuana cases even before a new voter-approved law eliminating criminal penalties for having small amounts of the drug takes effect when results of the Nov. 3, 2020 election are certified. An Associated Press survey of county attorneys received responses from 13 of 15 elected county attorneys, all of whom said they were either immediately dropping existing cases or in one case pausing prosecutions and planning to drop them when Proposition 207 goes into effect. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two marijuana proposals are expected to be introduced in Rhode Island this week to help close the state’s budget gap.

One of those proposals is expected to be introduced at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and this time the bill could see traction since Senate leadership is now supportive of legalizing recreational marijuana.

The measure in the General Assembly that is set to be introduced Tuesday or the expected proposal by Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday, which would need legislative approval, seem they will not be dead upon arrival.

In 2006, Rhode Island lawmakers overrode then Gov. Don Carcieri’s veto of the medical marijuana legislation and the Ocean State became the 11th state to legalize medical cannabis.

In 2013, the marijuana decriminalization law took effect, eliminating jail time for cases involving personal possession of pot.

Then 2019 was when former Gov. Gina Raimondo first introduced the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana, but it didn’t have the support of legislative leadership and it died in the General Assembly.

Raimondo tried to get the measure through again last year, but Senate President Dominick Ruggerio still was not on board.

Since then, Ruggerio has changed his stance and new House Speaker Joseph Shekarchu agrees it should be debated.