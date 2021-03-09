2 marijuana proposals to be introduced in RI this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two marijuana proposals are expected to be introduced in Rhode Island this week to help close the state’s budget gap.
One of those proposals is expected to be introduced at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and this time the bill could see traction since Senate leadership is now supportive of legalizing recreational marijuana.
The measure in the General Assembly that is set to be introduced Tuesday or the expected proposal by Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday, which would need legislative approval, seem they will not be dead upon arrival.
In 2006, Rhode Island lawmakers overrode then Gov. Don Carcieri’s veto of the medical marijuana legislation and the Ocean State became the 11th state to legalize medical cannabis.
In 2013, the marijuana decriminalization law took effect, eliminating jail time for cases involving personal possession of pot.
Then 2019 was when former Gov. Gina Raimondo first introduced the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana, but it didn’t have the support of legislative leadership and it died in the General Assembly.
Raimondo tried to get the measure through again last year, but Senate President Dominick Ruggerio still was not on board.
Since then, Ruggerio has changed his stance and new House Speaker Joseph Shekarchu agrees it should be debated.