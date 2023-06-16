PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested Tuesday after police seized a large amount of drugs, illegal weapons and cash from his apartment.

Rhode Island State Police said they executed a search warrant at the Babcock Street home of Edwin Torres, who they had been investigating for allegedly distributing fentanyl.

In all, detectives found 2,282 grams of fentanyl, another 23 grams of fentanyl pressed into pills, 189 grams of cocaine, more than $38,000 in cash, and two handguns with altered serial numbers, according to police.

Torres, 46, was charged with the following:

possession of fentanyl – over one kilogram

possession of cocaine – one ounce to one kilogram

possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (2 counts)

possession of firearms by certain persons prohibited

possession of a firearm while committing a controlled substance violation (2 counts)

alteration of marks of identification on firearms

Torres was arraigned and ordered held without bail at the ACI pending future court dates.