PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a bus owned by a youth sports league was destroyed in a fire.

Firefighters were called to the West End Community Center Wednesday afternoon for a report of a fire. According to police, an employee saw four juveniles inside the parked bus and ordered them out.

The juveniles ran off, police said, and that’s when the employee found the inside of the bus was on fire.

Police said they’ve since apprehended two juveniles and identified a third.

The bus is used by the West End Intruders football team, which said 70 helmets, 70 pairs of pants, 60 sets of shoulder pads and four jerseys were also damaged in the fire.

12 News is speaking with the Intruders’ president Thursday afternoon about how this will affect their season. Check back for updates.