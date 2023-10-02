PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating two separate stabbings that occurred Sunday afternoon in Providence.

Officers responding to the area of Cranston and Ford streets around 3:45 p.m. found a woman who was stabbed in the leg.

The woman told police she was sitting in a car in the parking lot when another woman stabbed her.

Around the same time, officers responded to Rhode Island Hospital for a man who drove himself to the emergency room with multiple stab wounds.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.