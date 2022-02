PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a two-car crash that occurred on I-95 in Providence late Monday night.

Troopers responding to the southbound lane near Exit 22 around 10:30 p.m. say the impact of the collision caused one of the cars to catch on fire.

The drivers involved each suffered minor injuries.

State police say the wet roadway likely was a factor in the crash.