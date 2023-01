EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue.

Police respond to car crash on Taunton Ave. in East Providence (WPRI)

According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the scene.