2 hurt while attempting to save others in Providence apartment fire

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out on the first floor of a triple decker in Providence Monday evening.

Crews responding to an apartment on Salmon Street around 7 p.m. were able to quickly put out the flames.

Battalion Chief Kevin Jutras told 12 News the person who lived there was not home when the fire broke out, but two rescuers didn’t know that and tried to break into the apartment to save them.

One of them sustained a laceration on the left hand and the other suffered smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to other apartments.

No word on the amount of damage to the apartment or what may have sparked the flames.

