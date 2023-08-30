PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a late-night fire broke out in Providence.

The fire happened on Douglas Avenue around 11:30 p.m. forcing a man to jump to safety from the second floor. A woman also jumped.

“They’re both in their 70s and jumping out of windows is probably not that pleasant,” Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said.

Both the man and woman were rushed to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

Two additional people also escaped the building and were treated on scene.

The building houses a liquor store on the first floor with apartments above.

Capricotta said the upper floors are a total loss, while the liquor store sustained some water damage.

The Red Cross is helping the four people who have been displaced.

No word on a cause at this time.