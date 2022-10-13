PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence men have been convicted of shooting and killing a 57-year-old man in a drive-by shooting.

A jury found Chandanoeuth Hay, 32, and Jaythan Hang, 23, guilty of murder, conspiracy, and gun charges in the death in the death of David Page, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Hay was also found guilty of possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Police said Page stopped on Lowell Avenue to pick up two people around 12:30 a.m. on June 26, 2018. After they got in his car, Hay and Hang pulled up in a stolen vehicle and fired at least nine shots before driving away.

Page was “killed instantly,” according to the AG’s office. The other two people in the car were not hurt.

Prosecutors said Hay and Hang were members of a gang known to police. Both men are being held without bail at the ACI pending a hearing next month on a request for a new trial.

Prosecutors also said they will ask the court to deem Hay a habitual criminal, which would add a maximum of 25 years to any sentence he receives.