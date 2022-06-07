PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A heavy fire broke out Monday on the third floor of a multi-family home on Arch Street in Providence.

Firefighters got the call around 4:30 p.m. and were able to get the flames under control in about half an hour, according to Battalion Chief Richard Delisi.

Seven adults from two families were affected.

DeLisi said everyone who was inside the home during the fire made it out safely, and no firefighters were injured. The American Red Cross responded to provide the families with basic needs.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.