PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two families were forced out into the cold after a fire broke out at their home in Providence Thursday night.

Crews responded to the scene on Superior Street just before 10 p.m. and found fire coming from the loft area.

The flames were knocked down quickly and all residents were out by the time crews arrived.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross has been called in to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.