2 facing charges related to protest in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Protests continue across the country and after the Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge three Louisville officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

R.I. State Police say two people are in custody related to a protest in Providence Monday night. They have been charged with disorderly conduct and charges related to vandalism.

One police cruiser had minor damage, according to police.

A group gathered in Dexter Park and moved through the streets of the city chanting Taylor’s name and “Black lives Matter.” They were followed by officers at a distance.

The suspects will be transported to court to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

The matter is still under investigation and no additional details were made immediately available.