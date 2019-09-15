Breaking News
One person killed, two others injured in Fall River shooting

2 crashes under investigation in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Providence fire truck_206541

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of crashes in Providence.

Providence firefighters say the two crashes happened just moments apart on Route 6 West, near the Atwells Avenue exit. The first crash happened around 1:50 Sunday morning, firefighters say, when a car crashed into a firetruck.

According to firefighters, no one was hurt. About five minutes later, a car rolled over on Route 6 East. Firefighters say one person was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of each crash is still under investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams