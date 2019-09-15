2 crashes under investigation in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of crashes in Providence.

Providence firefighters say the two crashes happened just moments apart on Route 6 West, near the Atwells Avenue exit. The first crash happened around 1:50 Sunday morning, firefighters say, when a car crashed into a firetruck.

According to firefighters, no one was hurt. About five minutes later, a car rolled over on Route 6 East. Firefighters say one person was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of each crash is still under investigation