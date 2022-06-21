PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Charles Bersch, 38, of Providence, and Peter Walkovich, 37, of Pepperell, Mass. have been charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy.

Charging documents show that on May 23, a vehicle in which Bersch and Walkovich were riding in was stopped in Cranston.

Upon inspection, three backpacks and a camouflage bag containing significant amounts of crystal meth were found, according to Cunha.

In total, Cunha said the detectives seized nearly 500 grams of crystal meth, 75 grams of fentanyl and close to 48 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, as well as $22,000 in cash.